Foegele (undisclosed) won't appear in either of the Senators' split-squad preseason games against Toronto on Wednesday, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Foegele has dealt with an undisclosed injury for at least a week, and he isn't yet ready to return. Although he's been ruled out for Wednesday's split-squad action, head coach Travis Green said that he isn't yet sure whether Foegele will be able to suit up in Saturday's split-squad matchups against Montreal to close out the preseason. Regardless of whether he's available Saturday, Foegele appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of the Senators' Opening Night matchup against Toronto on Oct. 3.