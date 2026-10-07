Eklund scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

After setting up Drake Batherson for a tally early in the second period, Eklund potted his first goal as a Senator midway through the third, jumping on a loose puck after Fabian Zetterlund's shot went wide and banking it home off John Gibson from a sharp angle. The points were the first of the season in three games for Eklund, who was acquired from the Sharks in the offseason. With a top-six role and a spot on the top power-play unit with the Senators, the 23-year-old Eklund is in prime position to take a step forward with his production and potentially reach the 20-goal and 60-point plateaus for the first time.