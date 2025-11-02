Bongiovanniscored two goals on four shots in OHL Belleville's 7-4 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Bongiovanni is off to a positive start with Belleville this season, earning five goals and one helper over eight games. He had 33 points, including 22 goals, in 54 regular-season contests last year. His offense has steadily grown bit-by-bit as a professional, and the 26-year-old could be a call-up option for the Senators if he continues to display a strong scoring touch in the AHL.