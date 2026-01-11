Bongiovanniscored a goal and added two assists in AHL Belleville's 6-5 overtime loss to Rochester on Sunday.

Bongiovanni logged just his fourth multi-point effort of the season. He entered Sunday with just one assist over his previous five outings. Bongiovanni is up to 10 goals, 18 points and a minus-2 rating through 36 appearances this season. The 26-year-old will probably spend most or all of the rest of the campaign with Belleville.