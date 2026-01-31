Senators' Xavier Bourgault: Demoted to AHL Belleville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bourgault was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Bourgault was a minus-1 in 5:12 of action in Ottawa's 5-2 win over Colorado on Wednesday, his lone game this week. He has yet to find the scoresheet in two games this season, after making his NHL debut Dec. 27 in Toronto. Bourgault had 14 goals and 23 assists in 43 AHL games before his recall.
