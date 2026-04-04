Senators' Xavier Bourgault: Scores pair of goals Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bourgault scored two goals in AHL Belleville's 5-2 win over Rochester on Friday.
Bourgault is up to 20 goals and 51 points over 64 appearances, all of which are career-best markers for the 23-year-old. He had been limited to three helpers over his last five outings. Bourgault's breakout in the AHL this year should give him some momentum to compete for NHL time in 2026-27.
More News
-
Senators' Xavier Bourgault: Two goals in AHL loss•
-
Senators' Xavier Bourgault: Demoted to AHL Belleville•
-
Senators' Xavier Bourgault: Recalled from minors•
-
Senators' Xavier Bourgault: Pots pair in AHL loss•
-
Senators' Xavier Bourgault: Headed back to AHL•
-
Senators' Xavier Bourgault: Brought up from minors•