Senators' Xavier Bourgault: Two goals in AHL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bourgault scored two goals in AHL Belleville's 5-3 loss to Utica on Friday.
Bourgault ended an 11-game goal drought with this performance. The forward is up to 16 goals and 43 points over 53 appearances this season, which is already easily his best AHL campaign. He earned a couple of call-ups this season but has gone scoreless in two games for Ottawa.
