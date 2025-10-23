Bourgault scored twice in AHL Belleville's 6-2 win over Laval on Wednesday.

Bourgault is up to three goals and an assist through five games in the minors. Two of his goals this year, including one Wednesday, have come shorthanded. The 23-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut, and it's likely because he hasn't shown enough offense at a lower level. He had 26 points in 61 regular-season outings with Belleville last year in his third AHL campaign.