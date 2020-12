Magwood was brought in by the Senators from the Predators in a swap for Michael Carcone on Monday.

Magwood -- who has one year remaining on his entry-level deal -- is unlikely to crack Ottawa's 23-man roster for Opening Night. The 22-year-old winger spent the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign in ECHL with the Florida Everblades. Unless he can drastically improve his game, Magwood will likely end up with ECHL Brampton now that he is part of the Senators organization.