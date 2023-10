MacEwen (upper body) returned to practice Friday, according to Claire Hanna of TSN.

MacEwen was injured Saturday in Ottawa's final preseason contest and has missed the last five days of practice. He had four goals, 10 points, 66 PIM and 150 hits in 56 games last season, split between the Flyers and the Kings. The 27-year-old will provide some grit in his role as a bottom-six forward. Consider him day-to-day.