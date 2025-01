MacEwen was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday.

MacEwen had five goals, four assists and 21 PIM across 14 AHL games after he was sent to the minors Nov. 25. The 28-year-old started the season with the Senators, tallying twice while adding one assist. He is expected to enter the lineup in place of the injured Noah Gregor (lower body) who was hurt Thursday against the Sabres.