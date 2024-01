MacEwen (illness) will be a game-time decision Saturday in Edmonton, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

MacEwen was on the ice at practice Saturday morning, but coach Jacques Martin would not commit to putting MacEwen back in the lineup after he missed Thursday's tilt in Seattle. MacEwen has a goal and an assist, as well as 39 PIM in 14 games this season. Check in during the pregame skate on MacEwen's status.