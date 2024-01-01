MacEwen scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

MacEwen made his first goal as a Senator count, as he gave his team a 2-0 lead with a blast from the top of the faceoff circle midway through the first period. The journeyman grinder is on his fourth NHL team in six seasons and has bounced in and out of the press box, but he's done his job when he's been in the lineup for the Senators, amassing 27 PIM and 21 hits in 13 games despite averaging less than six minutes of ice time a game (5:39).