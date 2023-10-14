MacEwen (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus the Flyers, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.
MacEwen was injured in the final preseason game and missed Wednesday's opener in Carolina. The tough winger had four goals, six assists, 66 PIM and 150 blocked shots last season. He is expected to play on the fourth line, alongside Parker Kelly and Mark Kastelic.
