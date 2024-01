MacEwen will not be in action versus Seattle on Thursday due to an illness, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

MacEwen has garnered a meager two points in 14 games this season while averaging a paltry 5:45 of ice time. Without the 27-year-old center in the lineup, Angus Crookshank figures to take on a fourth-line role. For his part, MacEwen is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value even once he returns to the lineup.