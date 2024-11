Ostapchuk was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.

Ostapchuk has played in each of the Senators' last three games, registering one assist, one shot on goal, four blocked shots and four hits while averaging 11:55 of ice time. Until Shane Pinto (undisclosed) or David Perron (personal) is back with the team, Ostapchuk figures to continue bouncing between levels while playing for the Senators.