Ostapchuk (undisclosed) is listed as injured on the Senators' training camp roster released Wednesday.

The nature of Ostapchuk's injury is unknown. The 20-year-old forward was also injured last preseason, though it's unlikely he'll be a factor for the NHL club in 2023-24. He played with WHL Vancouver and WHL Winnipeg last season, accumulating 67 points over 55 regular-season games and another 15 points in 18 playoff outings. He's expected to make the jump to AHL Belleville for this season.