Ostapchuk (undisclosed) is expected to play in Monday's exhibition matchup against Toronto.

Ostapchuk is projected to center the third line between Angus Crookshank and Cole Reinhardt. The 20-year-old Ostapchuk, who was not quite 100 percent for the start of training camp, had 31 goals and 67 points in 55 WHL games last season between Vancouver and Winnipeg.