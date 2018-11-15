Senators' Zack Smith: Activated off injured reserve
Smith (face) has been taken of injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Activating Smith was the final step to clear him for action against the Red Wings on Thursday. The center figures to slot into a fourth-line role to start, having missed the previous nine outings due to injury, but could move his way up as he gets back to game speed.
