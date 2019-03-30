Senators' Zack Smith: Back in action
Smith (back) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs per the NHL's media site.
Smith was a game-time decision coming into the contest, but has indeed been cleared to play. The 30-year-old has missed the last three games due to the injury, and has 27 points in 65 games this campaign. Smith will draw into the lineup for Mikkel Boedker.
