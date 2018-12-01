Senators' Zack Smith: Continues producing
Smith picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
That's now two goals and seven points in the last seven games for Smith. The 30-year-old has never scored more than 36 points in a season, so it seems highly unlikely he'll keep this up for much longer, but if his scoring binge gets him off the Senators' fourth line it would improve his outlook for the rest of the campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...