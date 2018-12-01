Smith picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

That's now two goals and seven points in the last seven games for Smith. The 30-year-old has never scored more than 36 points in a season, so it seems highly unlikely he'll keep this up for much longer, but if his scoring binge gets him off the Senators' fourth line it would improve his outlook for the rest of the campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories