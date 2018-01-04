Smith (shoulder) may be available for Friday's clash with San Jose, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Smith has missed the Sens' previous five outings, his second such extended stretch on the sidelines this season. Based on practice lines, the winger appears poised to take on a bottom-six role in his return, which will see Gabriel Dumont or Filip Chlapik relegated to the press box. With just 22 players on the active roster, Ottawa will not be required to make a corresponding move in order to activate Smith off injured reserve.