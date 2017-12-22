Senators' Zack Smith: Designated for injured reserve
Smith was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Friday, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Smith will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to his shoulder ailment, which explains the team's decision to immediately place him on IR. The natural center will be hard to replace, especially considering he racked up three goals and one helper in his previous four outings. Nate Thompson figures to get the first crack at a top-six role, as well as action on the power play.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...