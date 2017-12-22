Smith was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Friday, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Smith will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to his shoulder ailment, which explains the team's decision to immediately place him on IR. The natural center will be hard to replace, especially considering he racked up three goals and one helper in his previous four outings. Nate Thompson figures to get the first crack at a top-six role, as well as action on the power play.