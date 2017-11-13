Smith (thumb) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Considering Smith is expected to miss three weeks due to his thumb injury, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team opted to place him on IR. In 12 outings this season, the center has failed to find the back of the net, but has garnered six helpers -- including three with the man advantage. With the winger sidelined, the club is expected to continue fielding seven defenseman and 11 forwards.