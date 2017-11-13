Senators' Zack Smith: Designated for IR
Smith (thumb) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering Smith is expected to miss three weeks due to his thumb injury, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team opted to place him on IR. In 12 outings this season, the center has failed to find the back of the net, but has garnered six helpers -- including three with the man advantage. With the winger sidelined, the club is expected to continue fielding seven defenseman and 11 forwards.
