Senators' Zack Smith: Enjoying rare hot spell
Smith recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.
Give the veteran forward three points in his last two games, with Wednesday's helper coming while his team was down a man. Smith now has three goals and eight points in 13 games played this season. Perhaps too early to start fighting over him in the waiver lineup, but keep tabs nonetheless.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...