Senators' Zack Smith: Enjoys multi-point night
Smith logged two assists and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 6-1 demolition of Edmonton.
The career-long Senator assisted on pair of strikes early in the third period, one of which came with the man advantage. A 25-goal scorer just two seasons ago, Smith has begun 2017-18 with four points -- all assists -- in five games while filling a top-line role for the capital club. Additionally, Smith has been skating with the team's top power play unit, which could be a further boon to his production, considering that in the past two seasons combined he scored just five power-play goals and six points.
