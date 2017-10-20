Senators' Zack Smith: Exits game due to injury
Smith won't return to Thursday's game against the Devils due to an upper-body injury.
The severity of Smith's ailment remains unclear, but his owners will hope he isn't looking at a long-term absence, as he's been hot lately, racking up five assists in his last five games. The Senators should release an update on his condition in the coming days.
