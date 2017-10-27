Senators' Zack Smith: Game-time call
Smith (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's clash against host New Jersey, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
It's a shrewd move in fantasy hockey to tee up injured stars for reactivation as soon as they're ready to go -- the rationale behind this thought is that their ownership rates will be lower than normal because not everyone in your daily pools will know they're coming back. Smith has five helpers in seven games this season, so consider checking back for pregame warmups to see if he's out there. He's the explosive type who could make a significant difference in any league with a heavy weight on offensive production.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...