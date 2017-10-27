Smith (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's clash against host New Jersey, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

It's a shrewd move in fantasy hockey to tee up injured stars for reactivation as soon as they're ready to go -- the rationale behind this thought is that their ownership rates will be lower than normal because not everyone in your daily pools will know they're coming back. Smith has five helpers in seven games this season, so consider checking back for pregame warmups to see if he's out there. He's the explosive type who could make a significant difference in any league with a heavy weight on offensive production.