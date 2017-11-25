Smith (thumb) will be a game-time decision against the Islanders on Saturday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

The Canadian center appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from a dislocated thumb considering he originally wasn't expected to return until the calendar flipped to December. According to Wallace, the Senators will roll with seven defensemen against the Isles if Smith can't give it a go.

