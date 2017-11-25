Smith (thumb) will play Saturday against the Islanders, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Smith hasn't played since Nov. 10 against the Avalanche, and he didn't have a goal in his first 12 games despite heavy power-play usage. He also posted a poor minus-7 to begin the season, and he'll look to change that against the Islanders. The 29-year-old will also slot back onto the power play, and it'll be interesting to see how he reacts to newcomer Matt Duchene.

