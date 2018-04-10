Senators' Zack Smith: Goes ice cold at end of 2017-18
Smith finished the year with five goals and 14 assists throughout 68 games, averaging 16:43 of ice time.
Even though Smith was never tearing up the scoresheet, he was still logging a goal or assist every couple games throughout most of the season, but completely disappeared after the start of March -- he logged just one assist in his last 20 games. The 30-year-old was victimized in the goal column though, as he had a shooting percentage of just four, compared to his mark of 10.5 last year. Smith's minus-32 was also the lowest of his career, but that largely stems from Ottawa's struggles throughout the season. Smith will be back above the border next season for the second campaign of his four year deal, but with Matt Duchene and Jean-Gabriel Pageau due back as well, he'll likely reprise a role in the bottom six.
