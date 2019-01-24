Senators' Zack Smith: Goes on assist bender
Smith collected an assist in five straight games before the streak ended in the final game of the first half.
Smith hit a dry patch from early December to early January, collecting just one point (a goal) over a 14-game span. Although his close to the first half was encouraging, the fact that Smith remains omitted from the man advantage leaves his prospects for the second half dull.
