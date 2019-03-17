Senators' Zack Smith: Has pinch me, I'm dreaming night
Smith delivered three assists in a 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
It was a pinch-me, I'm dreaming game for Smith, who last put up a three-point game on Jan. 22, 2017. He's got 27 points in 63 games and could hit the 30-point mark this year. If so, Smith will have done that in three of his last four seasons. Great for him and the Sens, but there's nothing here that screams fantasy worthy.
