Senators' Zack Smith: Hoping to return soon
Smith (face) is targeting a return to action next week, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports, perhaps as early as Nov. 15 versus Detroit.
Smith was wearing a full face shield and non-contact sweater at Thursday's practice session, but the fact that he was back on the ice is a good sign in his recovery. The center's timeline effectively rules him out for the Sens' next three contests during which Nick Paul figures to slot into the lineup.
