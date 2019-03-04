Senators' Zack Smith: Lights lamp in win over Panthers
Smith scored his seventh goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
The 30-year-old also chipped in five shots and three hits as he found the back of the net for just the second time in his last 34 games. Smith actually led all Ottawa forwards in ice time Sunday, seeing an even 20:00, but his workload hasn't been translating into any kind of reliable fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...