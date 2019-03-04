Smith scored his seventh goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

The 30-year-old also chipped in five shots and three hits as he found the back of the net for just the second time in his last 34 games. Smith actually led all Ottawa forwards in ice time Sunday, seeing an even 20:00, but his workload hasn't been translating into any kind of reliable fantasy value.

