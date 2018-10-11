Senators' Zack Smith: Mashes plenty in home loss
Smith doled out a game-high six hits Wednesday, but the Senators lost to the Flyers at home, 7-4.
The Senators made headlines for waiving Smith ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, but he went unclaimed, which was almost as surprising as the center being placed on waivers to begin with. Smith is currently situated on the top line, albeit not seeing power-play responsibilities. The 30-year-old is counted on for his penalty-killing acumen, though it will be tough for him to produce enough offense in that area to make a tangible difference in the fantasy realm.
