Senators' Zack Smith: Might miss Thursday's contest
Smith is "banged up" and is questionable for Thursday's game at Tampa Bay.
Smith's absence shouldn't mean anything for fantasy owners. He's scored just once in his past eight games and hasn't been producing much all season. Only in the deepest of leagues should he even be on a roster at this point, let alone in your starting lineup.
