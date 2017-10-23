Smith (upper body) is expected to take contact at practice Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The news that Smith could be back in the lineup Friday effectively rules him out for the Senators' next two matchups with Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Ottawa suddenly finds itself lacking forward depth and will likely bring in a player from AHL Belleville to fill the gap. In the meantime, Smith will have to wait until Oct. 27 at the earliest for a shot at registering his first goal of the 2017-18 campaign.