Smith (upper body) will miss at least one week, according to Senators coach Guy Boucher, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Based on that timetable, fantasy shareholders of Smith should expect him to miss the next four games. This is a significant blow for Ottawa, as the Saskatchewan native plays in all situations -- 3:02 of ice time on the power play, 1:50 on the penalty kill this season.

