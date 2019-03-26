Smith (back) will not dress for Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Craig Medaglia of NHL.com reports.

Smith continues to work his way through a back issue that will prevent him from taking the ice for a second straight contest. The veteran pivot did take the ice during morning skate, which marks a step in the right direction, but his absence again could lead to additional ice time for some of the team's other point producers.

More News
Our Latest Stories