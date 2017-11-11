Senators' Zack Smith: Out three weeks with dislocated thumb
Smith is dealing with a dislocated thumb that will keep him out three weeks, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
The Canadian playmaker had looked out of sorts since returning from an upper-body injury Oct. 27 against the Devils. Specifically, In his last four contests, Smith recorded a minus-6 rating with nothing but goose eggs in the goals and assists columns. Smith's extended absence could carve out meaningful playing time for Nick Paul and/or Jack Rodewald in the bottom six, and it's safe to say the Senators are counting their blessings that they were able to swing that trade for Matt Duchene; a trip to injured reserve for Smith seems inevitable.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...