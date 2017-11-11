Smith is dealing with a dislocated thumb that will keep him out three weeks, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

The Canadian playmaker had looked out of sorts since returning from an upper-body injury Oct. 27 against the Devils. Specifically, In his last four contests, Smith recorded a minus-6 rating with nothing but goose eggs in the goals and assists columns. Smith's extended absence could carve out meaningful playing time for Nick Paul and/or Jack Rodewald in the bottom six, and it's safe to say the Senators are counting their blessings that they were able to swing that trade for Matt Duchene; a trip to injured reserve for Smith seems inevitable.