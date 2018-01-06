Senators' Zack Smith: Pointless in return
Smith failed to mark the scoresheet through 15:12 of ice time during Friday's 6-5 overtime win against San Jose.
Smith missed the previous five games because of a shoulder injury, and he's been limited to just 25 contests because of various ailments throughout the campaign. With only two goals and six assists for the season, fantasy owners should probably watch Smith from afar, until there are signs of offensive improvement.
