Smith (shoulder) will play Friday against the Sharks, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Smith missed five games with this shoulder ailment, and the Senators failed to score more than one goal in four of those matchups. The Senators were also shut out on all six power-play opportunities in Smith's absence, so there's a good chance head coach Guy Boucher summons Smith on the power play Friday night to try sparking the offense.

