Senators' Zack Smith: Ready for Friday return
Smith (shoulder) will play Friday against the Sharks, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Smith missed five games with this shoulder ailment, and the Senators failed to score more than one goal in four of those matchups. The Senators were also shut out on all six power-play opportunities in Smith's absence, so there's a good chance head coach Guy Boucher summons Smith on the power play Friday night to try sparking the offense.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...