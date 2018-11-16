Smith logged 14:26 of ice time and recorded one shot, two PIM, one hit and one block in his return from injury against the Red Wings on Thursday.

It was a decent first game back for Smith who was playing in his first contest following a nine-game stint on the sidelines due to a facial injury. The center figures to continue filling a bottom-six role for the time being, but could get bumped up at some point if he can re-discover the scoring touch he displayed in the first three games of the year.