Senators' Zack Smith: Registers one shot in return
Smith logged 14:26 of ice time and recorded one shot, two PIM, one hit and one block in his return from injury against the Red Wings on Thursday.
It was a decent first game back for Smith who was playing in his first contest following a nine-game stint on the sidelines due to a facial injury. The center figures to continue filling a bottom-six role for the time being, but could get bumped up at some point if he can re-discover the scoring touch he displayed in the first three games of the year.
