Smith's third-period goal iced a 3-2 win over New York on Wednesday.

Smith hasn't provided much of anything when he's been on the ice this year, as his minus-13 is a career-worst in plus/minus and the points simply haven't been there most nights. The goal is encouraging, but he's going to have to show he can find the scoresheet more often than once every six or seven games before he's worthy of being on your roster.