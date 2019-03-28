Senators' Zack Smith: Set to miss Thursday's tilt
Smith (back) is slated to sit out Thursday's matchup with Florida, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
It will mark the third game on the shelf for Smith due to his back issue. Prior to getting hurt, the center was bogged down in a seven-game goal drought that could carry into next season if he doesn't get back in the lineup soon. Anthony Duclair and Max Veronneau figure to continue filling top-six roles with Smith unavailable.
