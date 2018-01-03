Senators' Zack Smith: Skates with teammates
Smith (shoulder) joined the Senators for practice Tuesday.
While its a good step in Smith's recovery process, it's important to note that the team clarified he remains without a timeline to return to action, but "he looks to be on track for a return prior to the team's week-long break in January,". The 29-year-old is still on injured reserve for the time being and likely will be until he is given the all-clear to suit up.
