Smith (back) is a game-time decision for Saturday's meeting with the Maple Leafs, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

This news concerns a player who has produced eight goals and 19 assists through 65 games this season. Smith is relied upon for penalty-killing contributions when healthy, but he's largely been left off the power play, so fantasy owners will be thinking twice about deploying the 30-year-old winger even if he shows well in warmups and decides to suit up. After all, the Senators have the worst goal differential (minus-55) in the Eastern Conference.