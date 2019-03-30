Senators' Zack Smith: Status coming down to warmups
Smith (back) is a game-time decision for Saturday's meeting with the Maple Leafs, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
This news concerns a player who has produced eight goals and 19 assists through 65 games this season. Smith is relied upon for penalty-killing contributions when healthy, but he's largely been left off the power play, so fantasy owners will be thinking twice about deploying the 30-year-old winger even if he shows well in warmups and decides to suit up. After all, the Senators have the worst goal differential (minus-55) in the Eastern Conference.
More News
-
Senators' Zack Smith: Set to miss Thursday's tilt•
-
Senators' Zack Smith: Out again Tuesday•
-
Senators' Zack Smith: Out Saturday with back injury•
-
Senators' Zack Smith: Has pinch me, I'm dreaming night•
-
Senators' Zack Smith: Skates in 600th NHL game•
-
Senators' Zack Smith: Lights lamp in win over Panthers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...