Smith (undisclosed) remains a game-time decision for Thursday's road clash with the Lightning, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The lack of information on Smith's ailment makes it extremely difficult to hedge on his availability for the upcoming contest, but consider that he's been a fantasy liability more often than not this season. We're talking just eight points in 23 games to go along with a minus-15 rating and a career-low shooting percentage (3.8). Go ahead and line up alternatives in the event that he does miss his 10th game of the 2017-18 campaign.