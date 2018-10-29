Smith (face) had surgery Monday to repair facial fractures, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports. Per the NHL media site, the center has been placed on injured reserve.

While the team has not provide a specific timeline yet for how long Smith is going to be out, it certainly isn't going to be short term considering he suffered three fractures of his Zygomatic (cheek) bone. With Brady Tkachuk (leg) out until mid-November, the club will need to promote a forward from AHL Belleville in order to bolsters its depth.